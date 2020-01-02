Pile-Up Due to Fog on Delhi-Jaipur Highway Leaves Dozens Injured
Owing to the dense fog conditions on highways, several vehicles, on Thursday, 2 January, crashed in a pile-up on the National Highway 8, in Dooghera in Rajasthan's Alwar district.

According to initial reports, about a dozen people who were injured have been taken to a hospital.

(With inputs from ANI)

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

