Pile-Up Due to Fog on Delhi-Jaipur Highway Leaves Dozens Injured
Owing to the dense fog conditions on highways, several vehicles, on Thursday, 2 January, crashed in a pile-up on the National Highway 8, in Dooghera in Rajasthan's Alwar district.
According to initial reports, about a dozen people who were injured have been taken to a hospital.
(With inputs from ANI)
(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)
