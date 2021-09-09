Carbon Dating Reveals 3,200-Year-Old Civilisation in Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin
Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a Rs 15 crore museum in Thirunelveli to exhibit findings from the excavations.
Carbon dating results of organic material found from archeological excavations along the River Thamiraparani, in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district, reveal that the Thamirabarani civilisation in Tamil Nadu is at least 3,200 years old.
Chief Minister MK Stalin said in the state Assembly, carbon dating investigation of rice grains and husk found in a pot by the Miami-based Beta Analytic Testing Laboratory has revealed they belong to 1155 BCE.
Excavations from Adhichanallur and Korkai, had been earlier proved to belong to the 9th century BCE and 8 BCE respectively, confirming the presence of a mature civilization, now called Tamiraparani.
In view of the findings, Stalin also announced a Rs 15 crore museum in Thirunelveli to exhibit findings from the excavations. The museum will be called Porunai, an ancient name for the Thamirabarani river, The News Minute reported.
The Chief Minister’s Office put out a tweet saying, "History of Indian sub-continent's civilisation should be re-written from Tamil Nadu landscape."
The state government also announced that it will expand its archaeological excavations and research in other countries like Egypt, Oman, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia with whom ancient Tamils have had trade and cultural ties.
Minister for Industries and Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu said, "This scientifically proves Tamil civilisation is as ancient as Indus Valley civilisation. Tamil is a classical language... Now it's scientifically established..that it's an ancient language and there existed a civilisation that was very rich in cultural, trade and industrial activities", NDTV reported.
(With inputs from The News Minute and NDTV)
