Captain Amarinder Singh Expresses Concern Over ‘Weaponising of Punjab’
Amarinder Singh warns of an increase in 'drone activity', bringing weapons into Punjab.
In an exclusive interview with The Print, Captain Amarinder Singh, while responding to a question on national security, expressed his concern over the “weaponising of Punjab”, which he said has happened in the past in relation to sleeper cells of the “ISI” or “Khalistanis”, but now, he added, “the quatum of weapons that are coming are certainly disturbing”.
He said he had taken the issue up with the Government of India and with Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
He adds that “earlier, people used to go under the wire, or tunnels were found by the Border Security Force (BSF), but now there is an increase in drone activity”. Further, he added that the drone activity has also increased in intensity.
Singh then goes on to show photos of weapons that were seized during his tenure as chief minister and expresses his concerns over national security.
The former chief minister of Punjab agrees that there is a lack in youth’s willingness to take up arms, which is why Singh wants Punjab to become “normal” and the farmers’ protests to stop.
