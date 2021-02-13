‘Can’t Pay 11.7 Cr to State Due to Covid’: Padmanabhaswamy Temple

A two-judge bench of Justices UU Lalit and Indu Malhotra heard the case.

While upholding the right of the royal family to manage the temple, the court in July last year had set aside a Kerala High Court verdict and said that the state would initially pay all expenses related to the security and maintenance of the temple, and that the temple would later reimburse it.

As per NDTV, the court left it to the former royal family to decide on the opening of a secret vault that has been shut for years. Reportedly, the family had argued that the opening of the vault – called "Kallara" in Malayalam – would bring misfortune due to a curse.