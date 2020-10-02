‘Can’t Burden Workers’: SC Grants Overtime Wages Amid COVID-19

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 2 October said the burden of economic slowdown cannot be put only on the workers, who are the backbone of economic activity, as it quashed the Gujarat government notification exempting factories from paying overtime wages to the workers.

A bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices Indu Malhotra and KM Joseph said that the response to a pandemic could not be termed as an “internal disturbance” of a nature whereby the security of India is threatened.

“In any event, no factory/classes of factories could have been exempted from compliance with provisions of the Factories Act, unless an 'internal disturbance' causes a grave emergency that threatens the security of the state, so as to constitute a 'public emergency' within the meaning of Section 5 of the Factories Act,” said the top court in its 41-page verdict.