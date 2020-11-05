Canadian Equipment Reaches Assam as Baghjan Oil Field Fire Rages

In Tinsukia district of Assam, the Baghjan oil well fire has been raging for the past 5 months. A “special machinery” has been brought in from Canada after Oil India Limited (OIL) and Oil and National Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) failed to effectively respond, reported ANI on Thursday, 5 November.

The latest attempt to extinguish the fire comes from the oil company that has adopted a process called “snubbing” to contain the fire from spreading, NDTV reported. Snubbing is a heavy oil well intervention process that is used to put out the fire.

For this purpose, a snubbing technique unit has been brought in from Canada.

Tridiv Hazarika, OIL’s spokesperson, said: