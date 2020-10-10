Can Wind Turbines Generate Water, Oxygen? Here’s What We Know

A video interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Henrik Andersen, head of Danish wind turbine-maker Vestas, where they discuss alternate uses of wind turbine has caused quite a stir.

In the video shared by PM Modi, he suggests the usage of wind turbines to produce not just energy but oxygen and clean drinking water too.

PM Modi’s reasoning was that the turbine would be able to “suck out moisture” from the air and condense it into water and “separate” oxygen from the air, “if there are advancements in science”.

The CEO replies saying that he is smiling at PM Modi’s passion and excitement and adds that Modi can be an “idea generator” both in India and Denmark.

Some are calling Modi’s ideas outlandish, while some are wondering if it is possible to an extent. But here’s what we know so far: