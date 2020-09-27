Can Reach Bengaluru Airport Within 10 Minutes on Hyperloop: Study

In the future, you may be able to travel from many parts of Bengaluru to the Kempegowda International Airport, which is often over an hour’s drive, within 10 minutes.

This, as US-based Virgin the Hyperloop, the Hyperloop technology leader, and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of the airport on Sunday, 27 September signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to conduct a feasibility study for a proposed Hyperloop corridor.

The pre-feasibility study, which focuses on technical, economic and route feasibility, is expected to be completed in two phases of six months each. With speeds of up to 1,080 kmph, the Hyperloop could transport thousands of passengers per hour from the airport to the city center in under 10 minutes, according to the preliminary analysis.