Can Ram Mandir be Built on Muslim Graves: Letter to Temple Trust

A group of eight Muslim residents of Ayodhya have written a letter to the Trust set up for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, raising the issue of the Muslim graveyards that used to exist adjacent to the Babri Masjid, and asking whether the proposed temple “can have foundation on the graves of Muslims”.

The letter, sent by Supreme Court advocate MR Shamshad on their behalf on 15 February, is addressed to all the trustees for the Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra – the Trust set up by the government to comply with the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya title dispute – including senior advocate K Parasaran.

In it, the Muslim residents have pointed out that it was the stand of Shri Ram Lalla Virajman (the deity represented through his idols), in its own suit, that there were graveyards on three sides of the Babri Masjid, which had not been used in recent decades, but had seen the burial of 75 Muslims after clashes in the area in 1855, as well as others.