'Call for Peaceful Settlement': India at Emergency UN Session on Russia-Ukraine

"India is doing whatever it can to undertake immediate and urgent evacuation efforts of Indian nationals who are still stranded in Ukraine. The safety and security of Indian nationals, including a large number of students, remains our top priority," he stated at the UN meet.

He also expressed concern over the uncertain situation at the border crossings, which he said was "adversely impacting" the movement of people.

The Indian ambassador further thanked the neighbouring countries of Ukraine for opening their borders to Indian nationals for evacuation. "We stand ready to help those from our neighbours and developing countries who may seek assistance," he added.