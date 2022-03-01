'Call for Peaceful Settlement': India at Emergency UN Session on Russia-Ukraine
The Indian ambassador said that the country's top priority was the safety of Indians students in Ukraine.
At the Emergency Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) held on Monday, 28 February, India called for an immediate cessation of violence and an end to hostilities in Ukraine.
"India is deeply concerned that the situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate. We reiterate our call for immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities," India's Ambassador to the UN TS Tirumurti said.
"Peaceful settlement of disputes has been India's consistent position. My government firmly believes that there's no other choice but to return to the path of diplomacy."India's Ambassador to the UN TS Tirumurti
Tirumurti further said that the evacuation of Indian nationals, especially students, stuck in Ukraine, remains the nation's top priority.
"India is doing whatever it can to undertake immediate and urgent evacuation efforts of Indian nationals who are still stranded in Ukraine. The safety and security of Indian nationals, including a large number of students, remains our top priority," he stated at the UN meet.
He also expressed concern over the uncertain situation at the border crossings, which he said was "adversely impacting" the movement of people.
The Indian ambassador further thanked the neighbouring countries of Ukraine for opening their borders to Indian nationals for evacuation. "We stand ready to help those from our neighbours and developing countries who may seek assistance," he added.
'If Ukraine Doesn't Survive, UN Doesn't Survive': Ukrainian Ambassador
At the UNGA Emergency Special Session on the Ukraine crisis on Monday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged all parties for an immediate ceasefire.
"We call for an immediate ceasefire by all parties. Exercise maximum restraint and initiate dialogue. Diplomacy and dialogue must prevail," he said, as the meeting began.
The Ukrainian representative, Sergiy Kyslytsya, fought back tears on Monday and said:
"If Ukraine does not survive, United Nations does not survive. Have no illusions. Now we can save Ukraine, we can save UN, save democracy and defend the values we believe in."
Remarking that for the first time since the UN was established, a full-fledged war was unfolding in the centre of Europe, he said, "Now it is time to act, time to help Ukraine, that is paying the ultimate price for freedom and security for itself and of the world."
Some 352 Ukrainians, including 16 children have been killed to date, he told the general assembly.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.