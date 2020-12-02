Calls for Parl Session, Burning Effigies: Farmers Amplify Protests

The agitating farmers on Wednesday, 2 December urged the Union government to convene a special session of Parliament to repeal the three farm laws, besides threatening to hold a nationwide protest on 5 December.

“We will celebrate 3 December, when the Bhopal gas tragedy took place several decades ago, as anti-corporate day. On 5 December, we will protest against the Modi government and the corporate houses and burn their effigies,” he said.

He also thanked the artistes and sportspersons who have given a call to return the awards they have received from the government.