Call Data of 20 Million Vodafone Idea Customers Exposed: CyberX9 Report

When contacted, Vodafone Idea said, "There is no data breach as alleged in the report. The report is false and malicious. Vi has a robust IT security framework to keep our customer data safe."

"We regularly conduct checks and audits to further strengthen our security framework. We learnt about a potential vulnerability in billing communication. This was immediately fixed and a thorough forensic analysis was conducted to ascertain no data breach," it said.

The company further said that it has notified about the potential vulnerability to appropriate agencies and made due disclosures, adding, "Vi customer data remains fully safe and secure." The company has also made disclosure of the vulnerability on its website.