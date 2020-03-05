Calcutta HC Stays Centre’s ‘Leave India Notice’ to Polish Student
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday, 5 March, stayed the Centre's notice asking a Polish student to leave India for allegedly participating in a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the city.
Kamil Siedczynski, the student from Poland who is enrolled for a Masters' degree in the Department of Comparative Literature at Jadavpur University, was served a 'Leave India Notice' dated 14 February from the Foreigners' Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Kolkata.
The notice did not mention about any particular event. It said that Kamil Siedczynski ‘has been found to have engaged in anti-government activities’ and has thus violated visa guidelines, reported Hindustan Times.
Opposing the Poland citizen's prayer, the central government told the court that being a student visa holder, a foreigner cannot challenge a law passed by the Indian Parliament.
In his petition before the high court, Siedczynski prayed for a restraining order on the authorities from giving effect to the notice, which asked him to leave India within 14 days of receiving the notice, and from deporting him.
Since he received the notice on 24 February, he was required to leave the country by 9 March.
(With inputs from PTI and Hindustan Times)