Cabinet Nod to ‘STARS’ Project for Better School Education
The 6 states that are covered in the programme are Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, MP, Kerala and Odisha
The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a World Bank supported 'STARS' project that will support states in terms of education, said Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.
This project will be implemented as a new centrally-sponsored scheme under the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education. The 6 states that are covered are Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha.
The World Bank-supported programme is known as Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS). The cost of this project is going to be Rs 5,718 crore with financial support of the World Bank amounting to $500 million, said the Centre.
The project seeks to support states as far as developing, implementing, evaluating and improving interventions with direct linkages to improved education outcomes and school-to-work transition strategies for improved labour market outcomes.
The goal will be to increase fundamental literacy and numeracy among children of 3 to 8 years of age among others. Javadekar said that the main idea behind the project is "learning outcomes".
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.