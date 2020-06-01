Amid coronavirus outbreak and Indo-China tensions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a cabinet meeting on Monday, 1 June.BJP government recently finished its first year in its second tenure and this is the first cabinet meeting since the beginning of the second year.According to NDTV, The Cabinet Committee on Security and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs are also likely to join the meeting.According to the reports, in the meeting chaired by PM Modi, discussions on the fifth phase of the lockdown with more relaxations (Unlock 1.0) and Indo-China face-off are likely to take place.The meeting comes at a time when there is a lot of discussion around India's standoff with China in Ladakh. Meanwhile, the Centre also shared new guidelines on Saturday for Unlock 1.0 which proposed many relaxations from the earlier lockdowns to contain the spread of coronavirus.As of today, India has over 1.9 lakh COVID-19 cases.Unlock 1.0: Inter-State Travel, Other Restrictions Eased From June We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.