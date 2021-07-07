Scindia, Sonowal Take Oath as Ministers as PM Modi Reshuffles Cabinet
This is the first cabinet reshuffle since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's re-election in 2019.
Ahead of the crucial Assembly elections next year, 43 leaders were sworn in as part of the new Cabinet of Ministers in the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday, 7 July.
Former Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Assam –Narayan Rane and Sarbananda Sonowal – were inducted into the cabinet along with Anurag Singh Thakur, and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Other ministers who took the ministerial oath of office as cabinet ministers on Wednesday include:
Dr Virendra Kumar
Ramchandra Prasad Singh
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Raj Kumar Singh,
Mansukh Mandaviya
Bhupendra Yadav
Parshottam Rupala
G. Kishan Reddy
Pankaj Chaudhary, Dr Satya Pal Singh Baghel, Shobha Karandlaje, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Annpurna Devi, A Narayanaswamy, Kaushal Kishore, Ajay Bhatt, B L Verma, Ajay Kumar, Chauhan Devusinh, Bhagwanth Khuba, Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Pratima Bhoumik, Dr Subhas Sarkar, Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Shantanu Thakur, Bishweswar Tudu, M Mahendarbhai, John Barla, Dr L Murugan, Nisith Pramanik were inducted as Ministers of State.
