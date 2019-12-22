CAA Protests: UP Govt Starts Process to Seize Rioters’ Property

This order is based on a 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict that allows the government to recover the losses from those who caused it, IANS reported.

Adityanath on Thursday, 19 December, said his government will take “revenge” on those involved in the violence over the amended Citizenship Act by auctioning their property to compensate for losses.

“They have been captured in video and CCTV footage. We will take 'badla' (revenge) on them,” Adityanath had said.