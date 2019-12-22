CAA Protests: UP Govt Starts Process to Seize Rioters’ Property
Two days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that properties of those involved in anti-CAA protests in the state will be auctioned to compensate for the losses, the state government has formed a four-member panel to assess the damage, IANS reported.
This order is based on a 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict that allows the government to recover the losses from those who caused it, IANS reported.
Adityanath on Thursday, 19 December, said his government will take “revenge” on those involved in the violence over the amended Citizenship Act by auctioning their property to compensate for losses.
“They have been captured in video and CCTV footage. We will take 'badla' (revenge) on them,” Adityanath had said.
‘Those Responsible for Violence Will Be Identified Through CCTV Footage’
The order issued by the district magistrate on Saturday night said that additional district magistrate (ADM) (East), ADM West, ADM Trans-Gomti and ADM administration would be a part of the committee that will assess the damage caused to property and fix the responsibility, according to IANS.
The process will be completed within 30 days.
A senior official said that this exercise would be replicated in all districts that have been hit by violence during the recent anti-CAA protests.
The district officials in Lucknow have initiated the process of identifying rioters from CCTV footage. Video recordings made by various news channels will also be obtained to identity the trouble makers.
Meanwhile, panic gripped several parts of the state capital on Saturday as the word spread that notices of recovery were being pasted on houses of suspected trouble makers.
In Gorakhpur, photographs of about 50 rioters were pasted at various intersections with a 'wanted' message, IANS reported.
(With inputs from IANS.)
