CAA Protests: UP Govt Starts Process to Seize Rioters’ Property
File image of UP CM Yogi Adityanath
File image of UP CM Yogi Adityanath(Photo: IANS)

CAA Protests: UP Govt Starts Process to Seize Rioters’ Property

The Quint
India

Two days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that properties of those involved in anti-CAA protests in the state will be auctioned to compensate for the losses, the state government has formed a four-member panel to assess the damage, IANS reported.

The panel will identify troublemakers and impose fines on them. If they fail to pay the amount, their properties will be confiscated.

This order is based on a 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict that allows the government to recover the losses from those who caused it, IANS reported.

Adityanath on Thursday, 19 December, said his government will take “revenge” on those involved in the violence over the amended Citizenship Act by auctioning their property to compensate for losses.

“They have been captured in video and CCTV footage. We will take 'badla' (revenge) on them,” Adityanath had said.

Also Read : CAA Row: 16 Protesters Dead in Uttar Pradesh, Violence Continues

Loading...

‘Those Responsible for Violence Will Be Identified Through CCTV Footage’

The order issued by the district magistrate on Saturday night said that additional district magistrate (ADM) (East), ADM West, ADM Trans-Gomti and ADM administration would be a part of the committee that will assess the damage caused to property and fix the responsibility, according to IANS.

The committee will receive representation from those who have suffered losses and also assess damage to public property. Those responsible for the violence will be identified through CCTV footage and video recording made in different areas.

The process will be completed within 30 days.

A senior official said that this exercise would be replicated in all districts that have been hit by violence during the recent anti-CAA protests.

The district officials in Lucknow have initiated the process of identifying rioters from CCTV footage. Video recordings made by various news channels will also be obtained to identity the trouble makers.

Meanwhile, panic gripped several parts of the state capital on Saturday as the word spread that notices of recovery were being pasted on houses of suspected trouble makers.

In Gorakhpur, photographs of about 50 rioters were pasted at various intersections with a 'wanted' message, IANS reported.

(With inputs from IANS.)

Also Read : ‘Unity in Diversity Is India’s Uniqueness,’ Says PM Modi in Delhi

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...