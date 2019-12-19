CAA Protests: Internet Suspended in Ghaziabad, Dakshina Kannada
Mobile internet services have been suspended in various cities of the country amidst the protests and violence that has taken place, against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
On Thursday, 19 December, internet was suspended in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh for 24 hours from 10 pm in view of violent protests that took place in the state.
District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pande has instructed mobile phone service providers to suspend internet services till 10 pm on Friday, the official said.
The district magistrate has taken this action to thwart any possibility of violence and arson in the district, he added.
Mobile Internet, SMS Suspended in Lucknow till 21 Dec: UP Govt
Mobile internet services and SMS of all mobile service providers have been suspended in Lucknow till 21 December noon, according to an Uttar Pradesh government order.
Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi issued an order to this effect late on Thursday night.
The decision has been taken in view of violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Internet services were also suspended in Prayagraj, Sambhal, Aligarh, Mau, Ghaziabad and Azamgarh districts, even as Section 144 of the CrPC, which bans assembly of people, was already in force in the entire state for several days.
Mobile Internet Suspended in Dakshina Kannada District
The Karnataka government also has suspended mobile internet services in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday night for the next 48 hours after two persons were killed in police firing during violent protests in Mangaluru against the controversial citizenship law.
The decision has been taken on the request of the state police chief. Police have also clamped curfew in parts of the city till Sunday midnight.
According to the notification, the Mangalore police commissioner has informed that incidents involving violation of Section 144 had been reported in different parts of Mangaluru and there were probabilities of more such incidents, which may adversely affect the law-and-order situation.
The commissioner has also informed that were incidents of vandalism and arson.
