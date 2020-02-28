CAA Protests: Internet Services Restored in Aligarh After 6 Days
Mobile internet services were restored in Aligarh on Saturday, 29 February as per the order of District magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh.
The internet was suspended following clashes that broke out between anti-CAA protesters and police in the old city area in Aligarh on Sunday, 23 February.
On Sunday, the police had fired teargas shells to disperse the mob indulging in vandalisation of property and throwing stones at security personnel in upper Kot area of the Kotwali police station, said police sources.
According to earlier reports, brick-batting, arson were being thrown from a spot where some women protestors were holding a dharna on the Mohamed Ali Road leading to the Kotwali police station with police trying to evict the protesters from there, they said.
The violence broke out a day after the police denied protesters permission to erect tents as protection from the weather, after it rained on Friday, 21 February reported NDTV.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI, NDTV)