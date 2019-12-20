CCTV Footage May Show Manguluru Cops Using Tear Gas in Hospital

CCTV footage from 6:56 pm on Thursday, 19 December, from Highland Hospital in Mangaluru shows two Karnataka police personnel rushing through a corridor and trying to open a door in a ward by kicking it down. Initially, the policemen successfully open the door and go inside, when the people inside push them out. Within seconds, more police personnel join them and try to break open the door using lathis, shields and by kicking at it.

In another video, around the same time, the police can be seen charging at people in the hospital’s lobby, where the waiting area is located. A few people can be seen wearing masks, some covering their noses and running into the Intensive Care Unit and closing the door before the police can get to them. This, hospital sources say, happened after the police threw tear gas shells into the hospital.