CAA Protesters Celebrate Republic Day With Tricolor & The Preamble
Multiple events were organised by anti-CAA protesters across the country to mark Republic Day 2020. While protesters in Kolkata formed human chains at various locations, mosques and churches in Kerala hoisted the tricolour and read the Preamble.
Here’s a look at what went inside the anti-CAA protests this Republic Day:
20 People Detained in Chennai Over Anti-CAA Sit-In Protests
Over 20 people were arrested by the police in Chennai after they called for 24/7 sit-in protests after they were denied permission for the same. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath held an anti-CAA rally in Chennai.
Hundreds of people protested across the city at different locations including, North Chennai and Wannerpet.
Kerala Catholic Churches, Mosques Hoist Tricolour & Read Preamble
In a first, the mosques under the Kerala State Wakf Board and churches under Kerala Regional Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) across the state hoisted the national flag and read out the Preamble of the Constitution on Sunday, which marked the country’s 71st Republic Day.
The unprecedented move, which was after the regular Sunday mass and prayers, was to register a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR).
At the churches under KRLCC, a circular was also read out and an oath was also taken for the protection of the Constitution.
A 620-km long human chain was also formed from the northern part of Kerala to the south by the ruling CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front, demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “The human chain organised today against CAA has become a great wall. People from different walks participated in it.” He added that the law is a threat to India’s secular fabric and Kerala will not implement it.
11-Km Long Human Chain Formed By Protesters in Kolkata
Thousands of Kolkatans from almost every walk of life stood to form 11-kilometre long human chain from the north to the south of city, demanding scrapping of the CAA and pledging to uphold the Indian constitution.
The chain extended to various parts of the city including Mallick Bazar, Ballygunge Phari and Golpark.
The United Interfaith Foundation of India, a platform for people of all religious communities, organised the movement on behalf of the 'citizens of Kolkata' with the Roman Catholic Church playing a lead role.
(With inputs from TNM, ANI, PTI & IANS)
