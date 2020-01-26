CAA Protesters Celebrate Republic Day With Tricolor & The Preamble

In a first, the mosques under the Kerala State Wakf Board and churches under Kerala Regional Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) across the state hoisted the national flag and read out the Preamble of the Constitution on Sunday, which marked the country’s 71st Republic Day.

The unprecedented move, which was after the regular Sunday mass and prayers, was to register a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR).

At the churches under KRLCC, a circular was also read out and an oath was also taken for the protection of the Constitution.

A 620-km long human chain was also formed from the northern part of Kerala to the south by the ruling CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front, demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “The human chain organised today against CAA has become a great wall. People from different walks participated in it.” He added that the law is a threat to India’s secular fabric and Kerala will not implement it.