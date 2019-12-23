Anti-CAA Protests Hit Delhi Streets Again, 140 Detained

In the evening, teachers and research scholars from JMI also took out a candle march at the India Gate, seeking rollback of amendments made in the citizenship law.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that no discussion has been held so far on implementing the National Register of Citizens (NCR) across the country, Majid Jamil, the secretary of the teachers association, said, "Home Minister has said in Parliament clearly -- now it is CAA and next NRC. We believe it is going to come."

As the national capital has been witnessing multiple protests against the contentious law during which violence erupted in New Friends Colony, Seelampur, Seemapuri, Daryaganj and Jamia for the last few days, the Delhi Police has stepped up vigil to prevent any violent protest in the city.

"We have stepped our vigil to maintain law and order situation in the national capital ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations. Heavy police deployment will remain in place in sensitive areas identified by the police," a police officer said.

He said police personnel have been holding regular meetings with local people in violence-hit areas to maintain peace there.