CAA: Pakistani Hindus in Delhi Still Await Indian Citizenship

On 11 December 2019, when the Parliament of India passed the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), a sea of reporters gathered at the Majnu ka Tilla refugee camp in North Delhi to speak to about 200 Pakistani Hindu families living there, who were touted as the main beneficiaries of the Act. While the Act became the focal point of outrage and protests across the country, residents at this refugee camp saw in it their only hope to become Indian citizens.

One year on, The Quint visited these families and found that with the government of India yet to notify the Act, residents staying in this resettlement colony are slowly abandoning hope as they continue to live in squalor.