CAA: SC Bars HCs From Passing Orders, Hints at 5-Judge Bench

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 22 January, made it clear that it will not grant any stay on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) without hearing the Centre. It gave the Centre four weeks’ time to file its reply, and said it may refer pleas challenging the validity of the Act to a larger Constitution Bench.
The apex court also barred the high courts from passing any orders related to the Act till it decided on the matter.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Lucknow said that despite protests, CAA will not be withdrawn
- Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad’s bail order was modified and he has been allowed to visit Delhi on conditions
- Punjab and Kerala have passed resolutions against the contentious CAA in their respective Assemblies
Won't Grant Stay Without Hearing Centre: CJI Bobde
CJI SA Bobde, while hearing the Citizenship Act petitions, said that he will not grant a stay order without hearing the Central government. "We are not going to pass an ex parte order without the copy being served to the Centre," Bobde said.
Sibal Recommends Constitutional Bench, CJI Responds
Senior Counsel Kapil Sibal also recommended a larger bench to hear the matter. He told the court that there is also a question of whether the matter should be heard by a larger Bench. CJI Bobde responded saying, "maybe it should."
Bench Assembles, Commotion in Courtroom
As the SC bench sat for the start of hearings of the petitions against and in support of the Citizenship Act, the Chief Justice's courtroom erupted in a ruckus, due to the massive crowd present for the 144 petitions listed for hearing.
The CJI later discussed what to do about the crush of people in the courtroom with the senior lawyers.
He further said that he will convene a meeting of senior lawyers to figure out a solution.
Out of 144 Petitions, 2 Are in Favour of CAA
Out of the 144 petitions listed before the Supreme Court regarding the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, two petitions, including the one by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay are in favour of CAA.
Meanwhile, 142 petitions argue it's a violation of Article 14 of Constitution (equal treatment of laws).