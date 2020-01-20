CAA, NRC ‘Internal Matters’ of India: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina termed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as ‘internal matters’ of India, but at the same time, said the act was "not necessary".
The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslim refugees who have come from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan before 31 December, 2014.
India is witnessing widespread protests against the amended citizenship law.
Her comments came weeks after Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said that the CAA and the NRC are India's "internal issues", but voiced concerns that any "uncertainty" in the country is likely to affect its neighbours.
‘No Reverse Migration from India’: Sheikh Hasina
Hasina, who is in UAE capital’s Abu Dhabi, also said that there has been no recorded reverse migration from India. "No, there is no reverse migration from India. But within India, people are facing many problems," she said.
"(Still), it is an internal affair," Hasina said.
