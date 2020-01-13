CAA Made World Aware of Religious Persecution in Pak: PM Modi

Modi said some people with political interests are deliberately spreading rumours about the new citizenship law, despite "complete clarity" over the CAA.

"Our initiative to amend the citizenship has created a dispute. It is the result of our initiative that Pakistan will now have to answer why they have been persecuting minorities for the last 70 years. Human rights have been demolished in Pakistan," he said.

Seeking to assuage the concerns of the people of the North-East, Modi called the region "our pride". "Their culture, traditions and demography remains untouched by this amended law," he said.

He said the citizenship law was only "changed a little" for those who were ill-treated in Pakisan after Partition.

"They were having a bitter time living there. Women were in danger of losing their pride. Young people have understood the whole thing but those who want to indulge in politics over it will not," he said.