Only 3 Convictions in 40 Murders of Journalists Since 2010: Study

A study on attacks on journalists in India has recorded that only three out of almost 200 attacks have resulted in convictions since 2010. The study further states that there have been 40 murders of journalists since 2014, and that 21 of these deaths were directly linked to their professional work. The study was commissioned by the Thakur Family Foundation.

The three convictions took place in the cases of journalists Jyotirmoy Dey, Rajesh Mishra and Tarun Acharya. FIRs were filed or trials have begun in all other cases but “we are nowhere near justice”, the study said. According to the report, these attacks are allegedly committed by “irate mobs, supporters of religious sects, political parties, student groups, lawyers, police and security forces.”