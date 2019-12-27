'Came Like An Angel': Bystander 'Rescues' Firozabad Cop From Mob
A policeman in Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh was rescued by a cautious bystander when he was surrounded and beaten by a mob during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest on Friday, December 20, reported NDTV.
Hajji Qadir was reportedly offering namaz when he noticed the policeman, Ajay Kumar, surrounded and beaten by a mob. Qadir came to the policeman’s rescue, took him to his house and assured him that he will be safe, according to NDTV.
Qadir told NDTV that he did not know the policeman’s name and only rescued him out of humanity.
So far, twenty civilians have been killed following protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and a violent crackdown. Mohammad Haroon, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, who was shot during an anti-CAA protest, died in Delhi's AIIMS Trauma Centre in the early hours of Thursday, 26 December.
