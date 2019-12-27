'Came Like An Angel': Bystander 'Rescues' Firozabad Cop From Mob

A policeman in Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh was rescued by a cautious bystander when he was surrounded and beaten by a mob during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest on Friday, December 20, reported NDTV.

Hajji Qadir was reportedly offering namaz when he noticed the policeman, Ajay Kumar, surrounded and beaten by a mob. Qadir came to the policeman’s rescue, took him to his house and assured him that he will be safe, according to NDTV.