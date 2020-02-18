Bypolls to Panchayats in J&K Postponed Due to Security Reasons
The bypolls to panchayats scheduled from 5 March in Jammu and Kashmir have been postponed due to security reasons, J&K Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar said on Tuesday, 18 February.
"The bypolls to panchayats has been postponed for three weeks due to security reasons," Kumar told PTI.
He said this step was taken after inputs given to him by the home department over security issues.
The eight-phase poll was earlier scheduled to be held from 5 March to 20 March on a party basis. The polling was slated for 5 March, 7 March, 9 March, 12 March, 14 March, 16 March, 18 March and 20 March.
