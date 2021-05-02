Bypolls Result 2021: Counting Underway in 4 Lok Sabha Seats

The counting of votes in four Lok Sabha seats that went to polls is underway in states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 2 May.

The Congress is leading in the Kanyakumari constituency in Tamil Nadu and trailing in the Belgaum parliamentary constituency in Karnataka, where the BJP holds a lead. In Andhra’s Tirupati, the ruling YSR Congress Party is headed towards a win while the Indian Muslim League is leading with a comfortable margin in Malappuram, Kerala.

The bypoll results come amid a ferocious second wave of the coronavirus, which has left the country’s healthcare system paralysed and is contributing to over three thousand officially recorded deaths in the country daily.