Byculla Jail COVID Outbreak: Over a Yr Since Pandemic, Prison Remains Congested

Lodged inside the only women and children's prison in the state of Maharashtra, an inmate in the same barrack as Elgar Parishad accused and retired professor Shoma Sen and her co-accused, Sudha Bharadwaj, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, 23 September, The Hindu reported.

The fatal threat posed by the pandemic was previously accepted as a ground for bail. However, with a dip in cases in the state, this provision was rendered ineffectual.