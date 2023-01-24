Dr BV Doshi, Eminent Indian Architect and Padma Shri Recipient, Dies at 95
Doshi became the first Indian to win the prestigious Pritzker Prize in 2018.
Dr Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi, who is widely revered for his contribution in the field of architecture, has died. He was 95.
Driving the news: The celebrated Indian urban planner and educator breathed his last in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, 24 January, according to media reports.
There has been no official statement from Doshi's kin yet.
Architectural Digest India announced the news in an Instagram post.
What they're saying: "Dr. BV Doshi Ji was a brilliant architect and a remarkable institution builder. The coming generations will get glimpses of his greatness by admiring his rich work across India. His passing away is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.
“A master wielder of form and light, Doshi has left an indelible legacy. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a true inspiration to the people of this country,” Architectural Digest India wrote on Instagram.
Lasting legacy: Born on 26 August, 1927, Dr Doshi came from a family that was in the furniture business.
He studied at the Sir JJ College of Architecture in Mumbai.
Doshi later travelled to London and Paris to become an apprentice of Le Corbusier, a Swiss-French architect known as the master of modernism, according to a report by Architectural Digest India.
Some of Doshi's projects that stand out are the Shreyas Comprehensive School Campus in Ahmedabad, the Indian Institute of Management in Bengaluru, and the Amdavad ni Gufa art gallery that showcases the work of artist MF Husain.
Accolades: Doshi became the first Indian to win the prestigious Pritzker Prize in 2018.
He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1976 by the Indian government.
In 2021, Doshi was bestowed the RIBA Royal Gold Medal.
