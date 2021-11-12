'Top Maoist Leader, Wife Arrested': But Who Are Prashanth Bose & Sheela Marandi?

Prashanth Bose, also known as Kishan Da, one of the top brass of CPI (Maoists), was arrested, along with his wife Sheela Marandi, on Friday, 12 November, sources have told The Quint.

Bose is 75, reportedly unwell and was believed to be operating from the forests of Saranda in Jharkhand.

But who is he? And who is Sheela Marandi? And why were they arrested?