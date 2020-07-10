Idol-Makers Worry as Ganesh Pandals Opt for Muted Festivities

When Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal announced its decision to not install a Ganesh idol this year, it was clear that having large-scale Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations was the last thing that Mumbai had in mind. With the city battling COVID-19, organisers of most pandals are opting for muted celebrations or doing away with festivities completely.

Like the Lalbaugcha Raja, most pandals are choosing to organise blood and plasma donations camps instead of extravagant celebrations this year. This move has been widely lauded as small pandals packed with thousands of devotees are a safety hazard during the pandemic. Small businessmen who solely depend on the festival for their livelihood, however, are worried.