CAA Protest: Violence in South Delhi; Cop Injured, Buses Torched

The students of Jamia Millia Islamia disassociated themselves from the violence that has erupted on Sunday.

“The students of Jamia Millia Islamia disassociate themselves from the violence that has erupted today. We have time and again maintained that our protests are peaceful and non-violent. We stand by this approach and condemn any party involved in the violence. We have maintained clam even when students have been lathi-charged and some women protestors have been badly beaten up. Media personnel are a witness to these events. Violence by certain elements is an attempt to vilify and discredit genuine protests,” the statement said.

Further, Jamia Teachers Association (JTA) in a statement condemned the violence that erupted in south Delhi and said that the association is not a part of the violence.

“Jamia Teachers' Association condemns the violence in south Delhi, outside Jamia Millia Islamia. JTA is not part of any such violence. JTA also appeals to students, if any, to keep away from such direction-less protest led by local political leaders. Jamia practices and preaches peace. JTA condemn all sort of violence near Jamia or anywhere in India,” the statement read.