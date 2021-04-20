Bus Ferrying Migrants From Delhi to Tikamgarh Overturns, 3 Dead
On Tuesday, 20 April, a bus ferrying labourers from Delhi to Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh overturned at Jhorasi ghati in Gwalior district, The Indian Express reported. At least three people have been declared dead and seven are reportedly injured in the incident.
As per reports, the incident occurred at 8:30 am, when the allegedly drunk driver tried to navigate his way through the ghati.
After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a week-long lockdown from Monday, 19 April, due to the rising COVID cases, an exodus of migrants – similar to last year’s – was witnessed in the national capital.
Anil Singh Bhadoria, Station House Officer from Bhilow Police Station, told The Indian Express that the accident took place at a steep turn, which has a downward slope, making it difficult for drivers to control their vehicles.
Bhadoria added, “There have been at least 15 accidents at the same turn where the bus lost balance this morning. We have also written a letter to concerned officials to work on the road, which is accident prone.”
The injured were rushed to JA Hospital in Gwalior for treatment. Two other buses were arranged for the remaining passengers to continue their journey.
