Bus Plunges Into Gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad, Rescue Ops Underway
Over 40 passengers were reportedly onboard the Pune-Mumbai bus.
A fatal bus accident has led to the deaths of several passengers in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Saturday, 15 April.
Details: "At least 13-14 people were found dead," a rescue official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
The private bus fell into a gorge near Shingroba temple on the old Mumbai-Pune highway, according to the police.
The bus was reportedly plying from Pune to Mumbai with over 40 passengers onboard.
Rescue operations are currently underway.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
Topics: Maharashtra Bus Accident Raigad
