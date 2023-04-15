ADVERTISEMENT

Bus Plunges Into Gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad, Rescue Ops Underway

Over 40 passengers were reportedly onboard the Pune-Mumbai bus.

Bus Plunges Into Gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad, Rescue Ops Underway
A fatal bus accident has led to the deaths of several passengers in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Saturday, 15 April.

Details: "At least 13-14 people were found dead," a rescue official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

  • The private bus fell into a gorge near Shingroba temple on the old Mumbai-Pune highway, according to the police.

  • The bus was reportedly plying from Pune to Mumbai with over 40 passengers onboard.

  • Rescue operations are currently underway.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

