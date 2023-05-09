ADVERTISEMENT

15 Dead, 25 Injured As Bus Falls From a Bridge in MP's Khargone

The rescue operation is still underway and the injured have been shifted to the distrcit hospital.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
At least 15 people have died and 25 are injured after a bus fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on Tuesday, 9 May.

"15 people have died, 20-25 people are injured who have been shifted to District Hospital, Khargone. The Chief Minister has announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He has also ordered an inquiry into the incident," MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

(This is a developing story. It will be update with more details.)

Topics:  Bus Accident   Khargone 

