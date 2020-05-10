A private bus collided with a water tanker at Karur-Salem national highway in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 10 May, that left 25 people injured.The bus was carrying stranded citizens to Kerala, who had been stuck in Bengaluru since start of the lockdown. The people on board included IT employees and students hailing from Kottayam in Kerala.A special bus was provided to them, along with an e-pass for returning to Kerala.At the highway crossing, near Ram Nagar on the Karur-Salem highway, the bus collided with a crossing water tanker.Chennai Pharma Firm Employee Dies as ‘COVID Experiment’ Goes WrongPassers-by took the 24 passengers and the driver to a nearby hospital. This incident is said to be the first road accident in Karur district since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed on 24 March.A police investigation into the matter is underway.Tamil Nadu reported 669 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday. Three deaths were reported in the state and 135 people were discharged. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stand at 7,204.