ADVERTISEMENT
Bus Carrying 37 ITBP Personnel Rolls Off Road in J&K, Several Feared Dead
The civil bus was carrying 39 security forces personnel – 37 from ITBP and 2 from Jammu and Kashmir Police.
i
A civil bus carrying 39 security forces personnel – 37 from ITBP and 2 from Jammu and Kashmir Police – fell down to a roadside river bed on Tuesday, 16 August, after its breaks reportedly failed. Several casualties are feared.
The troops were on their way from Chandanwari to Pahalgam.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Published:
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×