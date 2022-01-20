ADVERTISEMENT

Bulli Bai Case: Mumbai Police Makes Another Arrest in Odisha

Neeraj Singh is the fifth person to be arrested in the case.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Photos of hundreds of Muslim women were uploaded on an app named 'Bulli Bai' using GitHub.</p></div>
i

The Mumbai Police on Thursday, 20 January, arrested one more person in the Bulli Bai app case. Neeraj Singh from Odisha has been arrested by the cyber cell of the police, and is being brought to Mumbai.

Singh is the fifth person to be arrested in the case.

On 1 January, photos of hundreds of Muslim women were uploaded on an app by the name of 'Bulli Bai' using GitHub. This came nearly six months after the 'Sulli Deals' controversy, wherein pictures of Muslim women were similarly misused.
ADVERTISEMENT

Niraj Bishnoi, Shweta Singh, Vishal Jha, and Mayank Rawat had previously been arrested in the case. All of them are presently under custody.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Bishnoi, who is allegedly the mastermind behind the app, was on 14 January denied bail by a Delhi court.

"A vilification campaign against these women containing derogatory content and offending material having communal overtones was run on this App being made by the accused," the court had observed, denying bail to Bishnoi.

"The facts disclose that accused created the App 'Bulli Bai' where women journalists and celebrities of a particular community who are famous on social media are targeted and they are projected in a bad light with an objective to insult and humiliate them by objectification," the court had stated in its order.

Bishnoi had been arrested from his house in Assam’s Jorhat by the Delhi Police on 5 January.

Also Read

Bulli Bai Case: Accused Shweta Singh, Mayank Rawat Sent to Judicial Custody

Bulli Bai Case: Accused Shweta Singh, Mayank Rawat Sent to Judicial Custody

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT