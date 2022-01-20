Bulli Bai Case: Mumbai Police Makes Another Arrest in Odisha
Neeraj Singh is the fifth person to be arrested in the case.
The Mumbai Police on Thursday, 20 January, arrested one more person in the Bulli Bai app case. Neeraj Singh from Odisha has been arrested by the cyber cell of the police, and is being brought to Mumbai.
Singh is the fifth person to be arrested in the case.
On 1 January, photos of hundreds of Muslim women were uploaded on an app by the name of 'Bulli Bai' using GitHub. This came nearly six months after the 'Sulli Deals' controversy, wherein pictures of Muslim women were similarly misused.
Niraj Bishnoi, Shweta Singh, Vishal Jha, and Mayank Rawat had previously been arrested in the case. All of them are presently under custody.
Meanwhile, 21-year-old Bishnoi, who is allegedly the mastermind behind the app, was on 14 January denied bail by a Delhi court.
"A vilification campaign against these women containing derogatory content and offending material having communal overtones was run on this App being made by the accused," the court had observed, denying bail to Bishnoi.
"The facts disclose that accused created the App 'Bulli Bai' where women journalists and celebrities of a particular community who are famous on social media are targeted and they are projected in a bad light with an objective to insult and humiliate them by objectification," the court had stated in its order.
Bishnoi had been arrested from his house in Assam’s Jorhat by the Delhi Police on 5 January.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.