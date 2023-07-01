At least 25 Dead, 8 Injured After Bus Catches Fire On Maharashtra Expressway

At least 25 people have died and eight were injured after a private bus caught fire at Samruddhi-Mahamarg expressway in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district in the wee hours of Saturday, 1 July.
Details: A total of 33 people were travelling in the bus which met with an accident at around 1:30 am, the police said.
"A total of 33 people were travelling on the bus out of which 25 people died and 8 people sustained injuries. The driver of the bus also survived and said that the bus overturned after a tyre burst leading to flames in the bus."Sunil Kadasane, Superintendent of Police, Buldhana
The bus was travelling from Nagpur to Pune.
"There are 3 children among those who died and the rest are adults. The exact reason for the accident has not yet been ascertained," the SP added.
Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde has expressed his condolences for the family of the deceased and has announced an an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs for them, CMO tweeted.
