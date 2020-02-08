Building Collapses in Punjab’s Mohali, Several Feared Trapped
“Two people have been rescued. Six to seven people are still feared trapped under the debris,” the SDM said.&nbsp;
Several people are feared to be trapped in a three-storey building that collapsed in Punjab's Mohali district on Saturday, 8 February, police said.

The building, located on the Kharar-Landran road, came down when a JCB machine was digging its basement, they said.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also called to the site to help with the rescue operations.

“The commercial building collapsed after a JCB machine was digging an adjoining plot for construction of a basement.”
Himanshu Jain, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mohali

Two people were rescued from the site. At least four are still feared to be trapped under the debris, police said.

Two people, including the JCB machine operator, trapped under the debris are in touch with the rescue workers through mobile phones, Jain said, reported PTI.

Senior officials of the district administration and police have also reached the spot.

An ambulance has been called for providing immediate medical treatment to those trapped, he said.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)

