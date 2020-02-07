Delhi to Down Budweiser Again as Tribunal Stays Ban on AB InBev
A Delhi tribunal has put on hold a sales ban imposed on the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev last year, allowing the brewery to sell its beer in the national capital for now, news agency Reuters reported citing the Tribunal order.
An appeal filed by the company against the ban was rejected in December by a judge of the Delhi High Court, who directed the brewery to approach the city tribunal for further relief.
The tribunal issued the order on 4 February, saying that the ban was being stayed as it continues to hear the company's appeal.
The company, according to the report, says that the authorities did not give it proper notice beforehand, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The next tribunal appeal hearing is on 25 February, reported Reuters, citing the order.
(With inputs from Reuters)