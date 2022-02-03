Budget Session: RS Holds Question Hour, Naidu Hails 'Disruption-Free Debate'
As the proceedings of the Budget Session of the Parliament continue, the Rajya Sabha is assembled at 10 am on Thursday, 3 February, to carry forward its debate on the motion of thanks to the president for his address on 31 January.
A Question Hour is underway at the Upper House. A number of reports are set to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, as well as the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the president's address had glossed over the failures of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, such as unemployment.
His remarks on Pakistan-China relationship, Pegasus, and other issues have been met with vehement censure from BJP ministers.
The Budget Session of Parliament began on Monday, 31 January, with the president's address.
The first leg of the Budget Session will end on 11 February. The second part of the session is scheduled from 14 March to 8 April. Standing committees will evaluate the budgetary allocations in the recess.
Due to the prevailing COVID-19 outbreak, the Rajya Sabha will sit from 10 am to 3 pm, and the Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm.
The Congress had, on Monday, moved a privilege motion against IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in both houses for "misleading" the house on the Pegasus spyware issue.
'Women Judges Are Recommended, 83 of 1,098 Judges Are Women': Law Minister
"Out of 1098 judges in high courts, we have 83 women judges. Personally, I have been asking the Collegium led by CJIs of Supreme Court and the high courts that while recommending the names for appointment as judges, preferences may be given to women, backward communities, SC, ST," Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a reply to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
BJP MP Moves 'Breach of Privilege' & 'Contempt of House' Notices Against Rahul Gandhi
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has submitted a 'Breach of Privilege' and 'Contempt of the House' notice in the Lok Sabha against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for "inciting" people by his speech in the Parliament on Wednesday, ANI reported.
'Opposition's Responsibility To Highlight Loopholes': LoP Kharge on Rahul's Speech
"2 India means – one for the rich and one for the poor, and the gap is only widening. No provision to reduce it. On one hand, only 100 people own 30 percent of the country's property while 70 percent people have remaining property," Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge was quoted as saying by ANI, alluding to Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lower House.
"Jaishankar was in service even before this government, didn't say such a thing then. It's the Opposition's responsibility to highlight the loopholes," he added, referring to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar's remark against Gandhi.
