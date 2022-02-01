Budget 2022: Defence Min Tops List With 5.25 Lakh Cr, Railways Get 1.4 Lakh Cr

The Ministry of Defence, like in last year's budget, received the highest allocation with Rs 5,25,166.15 crore.

This is an increase from last year's allocation, which was Rs 4,78,196 crore.

After the Defence Ministry, the most money was allocated to the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distributions Ministry – Rs 2,17,684.46 crore.

In the 2021 budget, too, the ministry had been ranked second, with Rs 2,56,948 crore.

Unlike last year's budget, which saw the Ministry of Home Affairs ranked third on the list, this year's budget allocated the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways the third highest amount of money, with an approximately 81 lakh crore increase from last year.

This ministry had received Rs 1,18,101 crore last year (and was ranked sixth on the list), compared to Rs 1,99,107.71 crore in this year's budget (ranked third).

The Ministry of Home Affairs comes fourth, and was allocated Rs 1,85,776.55 crore, a slight increase from last year's number, Rs 1,66,547 crore.