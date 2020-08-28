BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari’s Illegal Property in Lucknow Demolished
An FIR was registered against Mukhtar Ansari’s sons, Abbas and Umar, who were the ‘owners’ of the property.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Mukhtar Ansari's illegally-owned property was demolished on the morning of Thursday, 27 August, in Lucknow’s Dalibagh locality.
The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) was issued orders to raze the buildings on 11 August.
The official spokesman said the two buildings that were demolished had been illegally constructed on an enemy property and the map of the buildings was not sanctioned by the Lucknow Development Authority.
An FIR was registered against Mukhtar Ansari’s sons, Abbas Ansari and Umar Ansari, who were the ‘owners’ of the property. The government will fix the responsibility on the officials in whose tenure the twin towers were constructed, the official spokesman added.
The cost of demolition will be realised from the owners. Nearly 250 persons reached the site early on Thursday morning with earthmovers to demolish the buildings. A heated argument was witnessed between the local people and the police. Media persons were asked to move away from the site.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.