BSF Shoots Down Pak Drone Along the International Border in Jammu
Picture for representational purposes only.
Picture for representational purposes only.(Photo: IANS)

BSF Shoots Down Pak Drone Along the International Border in Jammu

PTI
India

The Border Security Force on Monday, 27 January night shot down a Pakistani drone along the International Border in Jammu, officials said.

The drone was in a forward post in Arnia belt in Jammu, they said.

IG BSF, Jammu Frontier, NS Jamwal told PTI that it is a drone-like flying object without a camera.

"We are investigating it," he said.

Also Read : 2G, Mobile Services in Kashmir Restored Again After Republic Day

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...