BSF Shoots Down Pak Drone Along the International Border in Jammu
The Border Security Force on Monday, 27 January night shot down a Pakistani drone along the International Border in Jammu, officials said.
The drone was in a forward post in Arnia belt in Jammu, they said.
IG BSF, Jammu Frontier, NS Jamwal told PTI that it is a drone-like flying object without a camera.
"We are investigating it," he said.
