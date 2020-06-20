The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday, 20 June, shot down a Pakistani drone carrying weapons in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.Police sources said at about 5:10 am on Saturday morning, BSF troopers spotted a Pakistani drone over the Panesar outpost on the International Border in Kathua district."On examination of the payload of the shot down drone, a US-made M-4 rifle, two magazines, 60 rounds of ammunition and seven grenades were found. The consignment was for some 'Ali Baba' as the payload carried his name," the police said.The width of the drone from blade to blade was 8 feet."It seems the Pakistani outpost opposite our Panesar border outpost was controlling the drone," the police said.Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh told IANS that the consignment was meant for JeM militants."Smuggling weapons on drones happened in Punjab, but this is the first time a weapons consignment was sent by a drone into J&K," he said.He said the M-4 US rifles have been used by JeM militants in the past."There have been instances in the past when Jaish terrorists with such rifles were killed during encounters in Kashmir," he said.8 Militants Killed in 2 Separate Encounters in J&K in Last 24 Hrs We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.