BSF Seizes Cache of Arms Near Indo-Pak Border in Punjab’s Abohar

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday, 12 September, seized a cache of arms and ammunition from the Abohar sector in Punjab near the Indo-Pak border.

The 124th Battalion of the BSF seized three AK-47 rifles, six round magazines, 91 round 7.62 mm ammunition, two M16 rifles, four M16 rifle magazines, 57 rounds 5.56 mm ammunition, two made in China pistols, four pistol magazines and 20 rounds 7.63 mm ammunition.